Repairing and replacing damaged traffic signs in Cape Coral after Ian

Even though 2,400 traffic signs have been fixed in Cape Coral, there are still 5,500 damaged signs in the city after Hurricane Ian.

All hands are on deck, and they are doing their best to have all of them fixed in six weeks.

Cape Coral has its crews, but they’re being aided by crews from Broward County, Pompano Beach, and other contracted crews.

Some of the signs damaged by Ian include speed limit signs, no u-turn, and directional signs.

Noticing how many signs are crooked in Cape Coral, the city has prioritized repairing stop signs.

WINK News tagged along with a crew from Broward County as they straightened and completely replaced stop signs.

Wendy Williams, Cape Coral’s principal engineer, explained to WINK News how they got to this point.

“We first took the four-way stops that are major roads four way stops. We put the emphasis on those first. We had those done within a week and a half,” Williams said. “Then we went right to the major roads and all the intersections of the local roads with the major roads, which we have done also now.”

Williams explained they’re even pulling people from other departments to help.