Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M

The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million.

The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot.

Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years marketing the property on behalf of the previous owner, Market Square Owner LLC. He received 11 offers, with a New Jersey-based investor called A & B Florida Ventures LLC closing the deal last week.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.