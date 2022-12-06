Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M

SOUTH FORT MYERS
The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million.
The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot.
Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years marketing the property on behalf of the previous owner, Market Square Owner LLC. He received 11 offers, with a New Jersey-based investor called A & B Florida Ventures LLC closing the deal last week.
