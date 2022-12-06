Near-record heat under mostly sunny skies

High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be between five to ten miles per hour. Boaters will encounter great conditions on the water. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop within our bays is expected. There is no chance of rain for Southwest Florida. We will keep these mostly dry conditions over the weekend.

The Weather Authority is tracking a disturbance with a medium (50%) chance of formation in the Central Atlantic.

This will bring no impacts to the United States, likely just drifting into the north Atlantic over the coming days. The next name on our 2022 storm naming list would be Owen.