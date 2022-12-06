Marco City Council narrowly passes short-term rental ordinance

Adopting a short-term rental registration ordinance has been a central topic of discussion in Marco Island for most of 2022.

A political action committee, Take Back Marco, created the ordinance to enforce regulations for those who rent their homes for less than 30 days more than three times per year. It was passed by the council in a 4-3 vote, with council members Becky Irwin, Jared Grifoni and Darrin Palumbo dissenting. The referendum passed at the polls in August with 57% in favor.

