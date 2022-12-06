Lehigh Acres deadly crash Tuesday afternoon

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: December 6, 2022 5:09 PM EST
Updated: December 6, 2022 5:37 PM EST
Lehigh Acres
Police tape and Lee County Sheriff's vans at the scene. CREDIT: WINK News
LEHIGH ACRES

A deadly crash on Greenbriar Boulevard off of Lakeridge Boulevard in Lehigh Acres late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, units arrived at the deadly crash around 4:40 p.m.

A car with visible damage at the scene of the fatal crash in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

There is heavy traffic in the area because westbound lanes are blocked on Greenbriar Blvd.

This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this story when more information becomes available. 

