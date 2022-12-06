Duo steals over $2K from Ulta in Fort Myers

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: December 6, 2022 3:26 PM EST
Updated: December 6, 2022 3:46 PM EST
Duo wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department for theft at Ulta store. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT
FORT MYERS

The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying a female duo suspected of stealing from an Ulta Beauty Store in Fort Myers on Dec. 2.

According to FMPD, the suspects stole over $2,000 worth of designer fragrances from an Ulta store on 9370 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

One of the female suspects was wearing a red sweatshirt and red pants.

She was covering her face by wearing a blue surgical mask and wearing a sequenced Michael Kors hat.

The other suspect, also a woman, was wearing a grey shirt with multiple designs on it while covering her face with a surgical mask.

If you can identify either of the suspects, please contact Detective Ciulla at 239-321-7804 or email Detective Ciulla at [email protected]

You can also send an anonymous tip through SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

