DEO Secretary Dane Eagle to resign Dec. 30

Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, has announced he will resign on Dec. 30.

Eagle announced his resignation in a letter posted to Twitter.

“This has been then [sic] honor of a lifetime,” Eagle wrote above the letter. “Bittersweet, but looking forward to the next chapter!”

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted to thank Eagle for his work as DEO secretary.

“Under your leadership at @FLDEO, you helped to strengthen our communities and nation-leading economy,” DeSantis wrote.