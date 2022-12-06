DEO Secretary Dane Eagle to resign Dec. 30

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 6, 2022 9:51 AM EST
Executive Director Dane Eagle of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Credit: WINK News.
FORT MYERS

Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, has announced he will resign on Dec. 30.

Eagle announced his resignation in a letter posted to Twitter.

“This has been then [sic] honor of a lifetime,” Eagle wrote above the letter. “Bittersweet, but looking forward to the next chapter!”

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted to thank Eagle for his work as DEO secretary.

“Under your leadership at @FLDEO, you helped to strengthen our communities and nation-leading economy,” DeSantis wrote.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media