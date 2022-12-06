Dancing Jingled Elves raising money to help women in SWFL after Ian

A group of women, known as the Jingled Elves, sang and danced their way through Naples Tuesday night.

It’s all to help other women and children across Collier County.

The Jingled Elves exceeded their goal of raising six figures with the help of their 80 sponsors.

Caroling for a cause with Santa’s little helpers, the Jingled Elves took their song and dance all over town.

“We’ve been practicing, but it’s very interesting to see women who are on the dark side of 30 doing a flash mom, but we end up having a good time,” Jingled Elves Board member Donna Issenmann said.

The group of dancing women helps other women get back on their feet.

Six different charities will get a substantial gift from the Jingled Elves.

“Tonight we’re to be putting out the call cause we want to be able to give out more than $100,000, especially this year because there is so much more need,” Issenmann said.

It’s all needed more than ever after Hurricane Ian.

The Jingled Eleves are women working around the clock to ensure others are taken care of.

The ladies told WINK News that Baby Basics plans on naming its new diaper distribution center after the Jingled Elves.