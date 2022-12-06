Cape Coral firefighters seek owner of dog rescued from canal

Cape Coral firefighters are looking for the owner of a dog they rescued from a canal on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters on Engine 12 rescued a dog from a canal in the 1600 block of Southwest 28th Terrace. His owner has not been found yet, so Lee County Domestic Animal Services is responding to see if he has a microchip.

If you know who owns the dog in the pictures, you can call LCDAS at (239) 533-7387 or [email protected]