2 women accused of stealing over $6K in perfume from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers

Fort Myers detectives need help identifying two women accused of a November grand theft at Ulta Beauty.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two suspects seen in security camera images entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 9370 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway on Nov. 18 at around 4:45 p.m. The women entered the store, grabbed shopping baskets and began selecting merchandise. They loaded up the baskets with fragrances and then ran out of the store, passing all points of sales without paying.

The first woman was wearing a light pink jacket and matching sweatpants, a medical-style face mask and sandals. She had long black hair.

The second woman was wearing a white sweater, white sweatpants, white shoes and a medical style-face mask. She had long black hair in tight braids.

Ulta’s total loss amounted to around $6,033.

To provide information, you can contact Detective Werbalis at (239) 321-8244, [email protected] or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.