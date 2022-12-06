2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.

Officers arrived and located the two boys, matching the call’s description. The teenagers could not dispel the officers’ fears of why they were in the area. One was wearing a dark zip-up jacket with U.S Department of Homeland Security TSA patches and logos on it; when asked where he obtained that jacket, he said, “I’m an officer; I’m like one of y’all.” The teen was unable to produce identification verifying he was a federal agent and instead said that he found the jacket in a nearby field. He also had a woman’s purse wrapped around his upper body.

A search of both teenagers revealed numerous items that did not belong to them, including driver’s licenses, multiple credit cards and a concealed weapons permit. CCPD’s property crimes unit took over the investigation and found that both boys had burglarized numerous vehicles in the area and stolen several items from them.

The teens were transported to the Lee County Jail. Each faces charges of petit theft and burglary.