2 mail theft suspects arrested in Marco Island

Two suspects were arrested Monday evening after police say they committed mail theft throughout Marco Island.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez, 24, and Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz, 20 were arrested after multiple complaints came in about mail thefts occurring throughout the city, and a suspect vehicle was identified from a residential camera on San Marco Road. MIPD officers pulled over a vehicle matching the given description and found it was occupied by two people. Inside the vehicle, in plain view, were hundreds of articles of mail with Marco Island addresses, along with a loaded handgun and marijuana.

Cepero-Vazquez and de la Cruz, both from Homestead, were taken into custody and transported to the Naples Jail Center. They face felony charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of personal identification of another person, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana drug possession (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and petit theft (more than $100, less than $750).

If you believe your mail has been stolen, you can contact MIPD at (239) 389-5050. MIPD is working closely with USPS and the examination process can be lengthy. If your mail is recovered, you will be contacted by USPS.