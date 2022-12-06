2 brothers arrested by Charlotte County deputies, accused of drug trafficking

Two brothers from Arcadia were arrested Friday evening after Charlotte County deputies say they were found driving around with a large quantity of narcotic drugs.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Colt Boatwright, 25, and Joseph Boatwright, 22, were arrested after a deputy pulled over a vehicle driving south on Tamiami Trail with a tag light out. Colt was driving with Joseph as his passenger. When notified of the reason for the stop, Colt was unable to produce his vehicle registration. While speaking with Boatwright, deputies noticed a knife in the center console.

As deputies searched the elder Boatwright, they found around $2,000 cash in his pocket. A K-9 arrived and alerted deputies to drugs while sniffing the vehicle. They found a red bag containing a handgun with a partial serial number and various drugs. In the backseat, deputies found a camo backpack containing multiple rounds of different calibers. Under the front seat, there was a small white bag containing a powdery white substance.

When questioned by deputies, the Boatwrights denied knowing about the items in the vehicle. The items tested positive for:

126 grams of marijuana

30.1 grams of a brown wax-like substance that tested positive for THC

5.9 grams of cocaine

29.9 grams of methamphetamine

3.7 grams of 10 pills marked with KU 118 containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine

2.5 grams of cocaine

24 ½ green rectangle pills identified as Xanax

5.4 grams of methamphetamine

Neither Boatwright was willing to take ownership of any of the narcotics, so deputies found Colt to be in possession of the narcotics located in the back seat along with the firearm, ammunition and white powder-like substance. Joseph was found to be in possession of the white crystal-like substance and smoking device located in the passenger-side glove compartment. Both brothers were taken into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

Colt Boatright faces two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession of paraphernalia, five counts of possession of a controlled substance (two counts of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and THC wax), one count of trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams, one count possession of cocaine with intent to sell, one count of altering serial on firearm, and one count of possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Joseph Boatright was charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).