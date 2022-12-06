12 more women come forward accusing Eric Salata of criminal or suspicious activity

More women have said they could be victims of a Naples doctor who drugged and raped his patients at a spa.

According to the Naples Police Department, 12 more women have come forward, reporting criminal or suspicious activity surrounding Eric Salata.

This makes the total number of women that have come forward 14.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found him dead in a ditch.

Naples PD did not provide any more details about the new criminal complaints, but at least six of the 12 reports involve sexual misconduct of varying degrees.

Police originally arrested Salata on Nov. 22.

Some women reported being given laughing gas or alcohol before they say Salata assaulted them.

One woman is suing the Pura Vida Spa, and her lawyer said she may also sue Salata’s estate.

Salata’s office on 5th Avenue South recently closed.

Naples PD said this is an active investigation.