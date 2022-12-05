Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral

Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday.

Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral.

But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.

Pickups will occur on your regular trash day. Bulk waste consists of items that can’t fit in your trash can and weigh more than 50 lbs. City officials want people living in Cape Coral to know bulk items can’t be stacked, and they need to be placed 3 feet away from the road. Vegetation must be tied up and neatly placed in compact piles, weigh less than 50 lbs and also be placed 3 feet away from the road.

Keep hurricane debris away from bulk and vegetation piles before pickup; they cannot overlap or touch. Cape Coral’s bulk waste location will reopen on Tuesday off Northwest 14th Avenue, on the west side of the North Cape Government Complex.