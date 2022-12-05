Town hall meeting discussing future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

Parents and students question when and if, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian shut it down.

Nautilus Earth Management made an offer to clean the school for free.

The Nautilus Earth Management website says it specializes in land clearing, excavation, and demolition.

Parents explained the school district superintendent has been in contact with the company but, so far, nothing’s been solidified.

Monday, at 6 p.m. a town hall discussing the future of the school will be hosted by school board member, Chris Patricca.

Parents, teachers, and students will all be at the town hall Monday evening.

WINK News was at the school board meeting a few weeks ago when those same people showed up in droves.

Many attending the last town hall wore matching shirts telling the school board why they think Fort Myers Beach Elementary should be rebuilt.

WINK News spoke to grandparent Jane Plummer, who said both of her children and grandchildren thrived at the school.

Plummer also said there are many reasons the school should be rebuilt.

“It’s what’s going to bring families to the island. Families that buy here want their kids to go to school on the island,” Plummer said. “They don’t want to bus their kindergartener to Bonita or Fort Myers and be on a bus for three hours during season I mean that’s just crazy.”

WINK News will be at the town hall meeting providing updates and reactions to what happens.