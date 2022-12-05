Search underway for man missing after plane crash off Venice Beach

Venice police are continuing their search for a man they say is missing after a small plane crashed off the coast of Venice Beach on Sunday.

Police say they believe there were three people on the plane who were all related. They say they found a 43-year-old woman dead in the water near the crash and a 12-year-old girl dead inside the plane.

The man who is missing is believed to be 42 years old. Police say they are not yet releasing the names of the people killed or the missing man.

The small Piper Cherokee was found about a third of a mile offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Venice police said during a news conference on Monday that there was no mayday call from the plane before the crash.

Search crews are looking for the missing man in a five-mile area near where the plane crashed and along the shoreline.

Venice Airport officials say crashes like this are uncommon.