Mostly sunny skies with Monday highs in the 80s

High temperatures will reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stick with a dry and pleasant forecast throughout the afternoon. Winds will be sustained between 5 and 10 mph. These will be out of the northeast initially, before shifting out of the northwest.

Boaters will have excellent conditions on the water. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected.

Rain chances will be slim to none for Southwest Floridians over the next week. These chances remain scarce, as high temperatures will stay in the 80s moving forward.