Lee Health seeks public’s help in identifying unconscious patient

Lee Health wants help from the public in identifying an unconscious male patient hospitalized in November.

The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center on Nov. 20 due to injuries from a reported fall. He was found at a Super 8 hotel in Naples and had no identification on him. He is not currently alert.

The patient was wearing a red t-shirt and grey sweatpants when he was found. He is in his late 30s to early 40s and has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 5’ inches and weighs 158 lbs. He has a scar on his left thigh.

If you know who this man is, you can call (239) 343-1432.