Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website

Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian debris website to improve delivering information to the public.

According to the Lee County Government, some of the information disseminated by the website will be about how debris should be separated, kept clear, and placed out.

The website will help find debris removal areas managed by Lee County, keep track of when collection passes will be made in your area, additional resources for state debris removal programs, information about commercial, private communities, municipalities, and marine debris, video updates, and the debris removal progress made to date.

Click here to go to the website.