Lawsuit filed against Pura Vida Medical Spa after death of Naples doctor accused of rape

A Collier County woman has filed a lawsuit against Pura Vida Medical Spa after one of its doctors, who is accused of rape, killed himself while out on bond.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Eric Salata was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a welfare check was called when his ankle monitor had not registered movement for eight hours.

Salata was out on bond, facing charges of rape after two women came forward and said he had raped them during cosmetic procedures at the Pura Vida Medical Spa on 5th Avenue South in Naples.

The medical spa is being sued for negligence and negligent supervision. The lawsuit claims the company was responsible for the well-being and care of the victim while she was being treated.

According to the lawsuit, the medical spa failed the victim by not having procedures and policies in place to protect against the alleged attack by Dr. Salata.

The defendant in the lawsuit is seeking compensatory damages from Pura Vida Medical Spa.