LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

LABELLE
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
The SUV overturned and the man was ejected. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.