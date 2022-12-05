LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.

The SUV overturned and the man was ejected. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.