Gov. Desantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs

Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery.

Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs program, DeSantis announced the state will provide up to $25 million in repair funds so people can move back into their homes. Much of that money will go toward building materials like sheetrock.

The Unite Florida portal can be used to apply for the state housing program and needs like food assurance and transportation. 2,000 people have applied so far, 1,500 just for housing.

According to Guthrie, the state’s first trailer went up on Pine Island on Sunday night, and will be ready for someone to move into on Monday.

