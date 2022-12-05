Fentanyl worth nearly $20K apprehended by LCSO undercover narcotics investigation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Curtis Thornton, 51, after a successful undercover narcotics investigation on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after detectives got multiple tips from SWFL Crime Stoppers involving an apartment on the 1900 block of Dana Drive.

LCSO used several key strategies and tactics to identify Thornton.

Thornton was considered, a “significant drug dealer and supplier in the area,” by LCSO.

The criminal activity Thornton was involved in was facilitated by using multiple locations.

On Dec. 1, detectives saw Thornton driving notwithstanding the fact he has a felony habitually suspended driver’s license.

When detectives attempted a traffic stop, Thorton ran from the vehicle.

After quickly catching Thornton on foot, LCSO found 17.7 grams of fentanyl and 18.6 grams of cocaine in his pockets.

Narcotics Detectives obtained three search warrants for residences Thornton was connected with.

“Significant narcotics manufacturing equipment, paraphernalia, and documents found inside connected Thornton to all three locations,” LCSO said.

By the end of the investigation, 140 grams of fentanyl, 18 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of MDMA, and other narcotics were discovered.

The fentanyl discovered is approximately worth $15,000 to $20,000 on the street.

The cocaine discovered is approximately worth $1,000 on the street.

Thornton was arrested on 12 charges including trafficking in fentanyl, and cocaine possession.