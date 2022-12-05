Fatal crash in Immokalee Monday evening

IMMOKALEE
A fatal crash happened at Little League Road off of Cemetery Road in Immokalee on Monday evening.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hit by a vehicle.
The call came in about the crash at 7:16 p.m. and Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
According to FHP, there is a complete roadblock on Little League Rd. from the crash.
WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
