Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule.

The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%.

Residents in Cape Coral can only water their lawns at certain times and days based on the last number on their address. You can find a full list of when you can water below:

For addresses ending in 0: Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 1: Monday and Thursday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 2: Monday and Thursday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 3: Tuesday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 4: Tuesday and Friday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 5: Tuesday and Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 6: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For addresses ending in 7: Wednesday and Saturday, midnight to 4 a.m.

For addresses ending in 8: Wednesday and Sunday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For addresses ending in 9: Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

When the city made those watering changes, they also made additional changes including:

Watering new lawns and landscaping is allowed during a 30-day establishment period. You may water on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Irrigation of new landscaping that has been in place for 31 to 90 days shall be allowed on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Businesses, properties, or developments up to and including five acres in size, including duplexes and multi-family units, may water on Thursday and Sunday from midnight to 4:00 a.m.

For properties more than five acres in size including multi-family, compound and mixed-use units the watering schedule is Mondays and Fridays 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Businesses with watering times between 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. may water between midnight and 4:00 a.m. so as not to interfere with normal business operations.

The city says the watering rules apply to people on city water and those with a well.