Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: December 5, 2022 4:06 PM EST
Updated: December 5, 2022 4:09 PM EST
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule.

The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%.

Residents in Cape Coral can only water their lawns at certain times and days based on the last number on their address. You can find a full list of when you can water below:

  • For addresses ending in 0: Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • For addresses ending in 1: Monday and Thursday, midnight to 4 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 2: Monday and Thursday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 3: Tuesday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • For addresses ending in 4: Tuesday and Friday, midnight to 4 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 5: Tuesday and Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 6: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • For addresses ending in 7: Wednesday and Saturday, midnight to 4 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 8: Wednesday and Sunday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • For addresses ending in 9: Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

When the city made those watering changes, they also made additional changes including:

  • Watering new lawns and landscaping is allowed during a 30-day establishment period. You may water on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
  • Irrigation of new landscaping that has been in place for 31 to 90 days shall be allowed on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
  • Businesses, properties, or developments up to and including five acres in size, including duplexes and multi-family units, may water on Thursday and Sunday from midnight to 4:00 a.m.
  • For properties more than five acres in size including multi-family, compound and mixed-use units the watering schedule is Mondays and Fridays 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Businesses with watering times between 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. may water between midnight and 4:00 a.m. so as not to interfere with normal business operations.

The city says the watering rules apply to people on city water and those with a well.

