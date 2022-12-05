Cape Coral High School student arrested, accused of making school shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a Cape Coral High School student they say threatened to shoot up the school.

Police say Madison Trumpy, 19, was arrested on December 1 and accused of writing a threat on a bathroom stall.

According to police, a school resource officer was told about the threat that said, “I have a gun in my bookbag, and I am going to kill all of you! You better run!”

The school used video footage to identify Trumpy as the teen suspected of writing the threat.

Cape Coral police detectives also matched Trumpy’s handwriting to the handwriting on the bathroom stall.

Police say Trumpy later admitted to writing the threat and stated that she took a photo of the threat and reported it to a counselor out of guilt.

According to police, Trumpy also admitted to writing a bomb threat on August 17, 2022, in the girl’s bathroom at Cape Coral High School.

Trumpy is facing a charge of making a written or electronic threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting. She is being held in the Lee County Jail.