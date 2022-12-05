2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game

Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000.

Sanek purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples. Murray bought his from Bruno’s Food Store at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Each store will get $2,000 for selling a winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game has an odds of winning any prize of 1-in-4.50. The grand prize for the scratch-off game is $25 million. Tickets cost $50.