Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm.

A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances.

The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.

And it’s all meant to support local musicians who have been severely impacted by Ian.

Southwest Florida lost at least 30% of its venues from the hurricane.

All of the proceeds from the concert will go to the musicians.

In addition to the concert, there is an ugly sweater contest, door donations, and raffles.

New artists, like Tom Marcellis who lost his entire studio in the storm, will perform every hour.

Marcellis took the stage Sunday afternoon and told WINK News he is beyond thankful for the outpour of community support.

“You just take have to take it one day at a time, because there’s no other option, that as long as you’re here, you can rebuild, and you can come back, and you can come back better. You can come back stronger, you know, and it’s, we’re lucky enough to have support in the community,” Marcellis said.

Organizers of the event said it’s the first of many benefit concerts.

There will be one at the Naughti Parrot on the first Sunday of every month to benefit musicians.