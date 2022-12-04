A dry Sunday featuring above-average heat

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s after a mostly sunny start. Sustained winds between five to ten miles per hour are expected.

Less humid air, with dewpoints primarily in the low 60s, will keep us dry all day long. Boaters will only experience light chop in our bays and one two-foot gulf wave heights.

A level two out of five fire danger index is in effect for all of Southwest Florida. This index will likely be similar tomorrow, as no rain is in our forecast for the next several days.