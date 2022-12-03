Starting Saturday, gorgeous weekend ahead

The Weather Authority expects a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday will start pleasantly, with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain.

Looking ahead to the workweek, significant changes are not expected, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs running well above average in the 80s. Otherwise, rain chances look to stay low for the foreseeable future.