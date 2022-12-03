Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas

A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday.

According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage.

The water main break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road.

It’s unclear which specific regions of Fort Myers have been affected by the break.

Liz Bello-Matthews, a spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with WINK News about the break.

“Even the county is actually on their way now, so that they can help them, it appears that we have a crack at the bottom of the pipe. And that is why it’s so difficult to restore,” Bello-Matthews said. “So it’s one of those things that, you know, it’s going to take all hands on deck, and they’re out there, they’re working, you know, so hopefully everybody gets their water by the end of this evening. And I know that a lot of the sections of the city have already been restored.”

But, around 5 p.m. a large portion of the impacted area was able to get running water again.

Since some areas are still experiencing problems, there is now a boil water notice for the City of Fort Myers.

“This was one of those situations where it was way too complicated to you know, create, you know, boil water notice for only pockets of the city. So it was better to just issue a city-wide to boil water, notice it is precautionary,” Bello-Matthews said.

Crews have been working on this since around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

And, the crews will continue to work on the issue until they restore service by the end of the day.

“We expect to have water fully restored to the city by this evening,” Bello-Matthews said.

Crews believed the break was minor initially and could patch the issue however, crews had some difficulty discovering the break.

This is a developing situation, WINK News will update you with more information when it becomes available.