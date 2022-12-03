End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS

Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night.

School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed.

John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event.

“It’s been such a horrific hurricane season. And so we really wanted to celebrate the end of the season. So many people got hurt,” Mcenroe said. “And so, the idea is to celebrate this season being over and looking forward to everybody healing and recovering and moving on.”

Proceeds from the event benefitted Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition, Whale Waves of Change, and Wolf Humanitarian Relief Missions.

