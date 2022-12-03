Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida

The suspect of a brutal double murder in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach on Saturday night.

It’s unclear when he will return to Massachusetts.

Police had been looking for 27-year-old Keeley, considered “armed and dangerous,” since Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive for a well-being check and found the married couple dead. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were stabbed and bludgeoned. Carl Mattson was 70 years old and Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 Wednesday.

According to a police warrant, Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived at the home occasionally.