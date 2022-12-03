Boil water notice for Burnt Store service area

CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
For customer questions, contact the Charlotte County Health Department at (941) 743-1266.
