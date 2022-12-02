Windy weather, sunny skies on Friday

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Additionally, drier air will keep our rain chances away. Expect these sunny skies and dry conditions to continue into your weekend forecast as well. Boaters will encounter unfavorable conditions on the waters. Two to three-foot Gulf wave heights and a moderate chop within our bays is expected.

Sustained winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Paired with the dry weather, this will create moderate and high fire danger indexes for portions of Southwest Florida.