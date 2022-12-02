Where to find Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Consumer Protection Guide

Floridians give billions of dollars to charities over the holidays.

But how do you know if the charity you’re giving to is legitimate?

Attorney General Ashley Moody released her office’s 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide to give you tips on how to determine how trustworthy a charity may be.

“Just as we all know that family members and friends are going to be shopping, those that are looking to take advantage of Floridians: bad actors, scammers, fraudsters, they also know that people are going to be out there doing shopping,” Moody said.

In addition to avoiding charity scams, the Consumer Protection Guide has information on product recalls and online shopping tips.

Find the consumer guide here.