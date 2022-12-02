Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples

Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples

A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.

It’s the second location for Saki, a local restaurant that launched in March 2018 in Lely Resort’s Stock Plaza on Collier Boulevard. The dining concept’s most popular items are hibachi chicken, hibachi filet mignon, sushi rolls and sake, said Chun Zhao, who owns both locations. Both restaurants offer the same menu, which includes teriyaki, tempura, noodle dishes, salads, appetizers and bento box lunch specials.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.