Three suspects leave Lee County Bath & Body Works without paying for over $1K in merchandise

ESTERO
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for three female suspects in Estero for leaving a Bath & Body Works store without paying for merchandise worth $1,081.
According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 17, the three suspects went to a Bath & Body Works store on Fashion Drive in Estero.
The suspects concealed merchandise that cost an estimated $1,081 and left without attempting to pay.
If you can identify any suspects, call 800-7808477 or click here to submit a tip online.
You can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.
