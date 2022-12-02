Three suspects leave Lee County Bath & Body Works without paying for over $1K in merchandise

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for three female suspects in Estero for leaving a Bath & Body Works store without paying for merchandise worth $1,081.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 17, the three suspects went to a Bath & Body Works store on Fashion Drive in Estero.

The suspects concealed merchandise that cost an estimated $1,081 and left without attempting to pay.

If you can identify any suspects, call 800-7808477 or click here to submit a tip online.

You can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.