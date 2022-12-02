Swamp Axe Co. reopens after storm surge damage in East Naples 

EAST NAPLES
Celebrating its reopening after being damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian, Swamp Axe Co. in East Naples is throwing a party this weekend with new co-owners and big plans for the future.
The hurricane damage occurred a year after the local ax-throwing venue had to rebuild following smoke and water damage from a fire last year in a thrift store at the end of its commercial strip. This fall, Swamp Axe had to bail out 4 feet of storm surge from the Sept. 28 hurricane.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.