Suspect arrested in Bonita Springs KFC grand theft investigation

A Lee County man was arrested Monday concerning a grand theft at a KFC in Bonita Springs, though he claims he meant to return the property.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Erineo Rodriguez, 45, gave a deputy a black backpack to turn in. Rodriguez said his friend called him after seeing him on the news. Rodriguez showed LCSO the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers video of the incident, where he identified himself.

Rodriguez explained that he was at KFC with his girlfriend. As they were leaving, he observed a black backpack in the booth. Rodriguez said some of the people that work at the KFC are not great, and he decided he would take the bag and look through it to find an owner, suspecting the employees couldn’t be trusted.

Rodriguez looked through the bag and located a Nikon camera with three lenses but no type of identification. Being busy, he said he never had the chance to turn it in anywhere. After his friend saw him on TV, Rodriguez went home to get the bag and items, intending to drop off the property to LCSO.

Detectives placed Rodriguez under arrest and took him to the Lee County Jail. He faces a grand theft charge ($5,000, less than $10,000).