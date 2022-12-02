South Fort Myers apartment complex damaged by fire

SOUTH FORT MYERS
A Friday afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a 2nd-floor unit of an apartment complex in South Fort Myers.
According to South Trail Fire, the flames could be seen through the roof. No one was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is unknown Nearby neighbors have been evacuated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
