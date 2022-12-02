Multifamily units proposed off Oil Well Road near Palmetto Ridge High School

An extension of the Orange Blossom Ranch community, totaling 400 multifamily units on Oil Well Road, was unanimously approved by the Collier County Planning Commission on Thursday.
The 44-acre vacant parcel, east of Palmetto Ridge High School, is zoned for commercial use, but developer Quarterra sought to change the zoning to mixed-use to accommodate the proposed housing units that will span 17 acres. The remaining 100,000 square feet will stay commercial for a planned grocery store-anchored shopping center expected to open in the next 18 months.
