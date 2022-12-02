Debris pile fire out on Sanibel

A fire that sparked in a debris pile on Sanibel is out.

Sanibel Fire and Rescue District Capt. John DiMaria said the pile on Island Inn Drive likely smoldered for hours until the flames surfaced at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters could extinguish the flames, contained to one debris pile, in just a few hours.

There are tons of debris piles on Sanibel after the hurricane.

To prevent another fire from happening, Capt. DiMaria said the piles must be tended to consistently.

DiMaria said he hoped they don’t have to continue working debris fires.

“We’re hoping to keep it as calm as possible,” DiMaria said.

Crews used aerial devices and a ladder truck from Iona McGregor Fire Department to pinpoint the flames inside the pile and were able to get water on it very quickly to put it out.