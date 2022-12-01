Two in Cape Coral arrested after child consumes THC gummies

Two people are behind bars after police say a 6-year-old got into weed gummies at a Cape Coral home and ended up in the ICU.

Cape Coral police say Keri Garcia and James Sneider face child neglect charges.

The child had trouble waking up for school and was cold to the touch, according to an arrest report for Garcia.

Garcia and Sneider were arrested on Wednesday. Portions of the arrest report were redacted, but Sneider was present in court alongside Garcia on the same charges.

The child was taken to the hospital because they were hypothermic and unresponsive and tested positive for THC.

Police said Garcia admitted to leaving weed that resembles candy and Rice Krispy Treats in a mini fridge where they also kept water bottles for children.

Garcia told authorities that the 6-year-old was acting normal on Monday, but was put to bed early because they were tired, according to the report.

Garcia was awoken by the child between 2 and 3 a.m. because she was hollering. Garcia told authorities she thought it was a bad dream and she spoke to the child, calmed them down and they went back to sleep.

But the child didn’t wake up for school the next morning.

The report said someone called Garcia to tell her the child wasn’t waking, so that person left the child in the care of a 14-year-old to go pick up Garcia from work to bring her home. That’s when Garcia called 911.

Garcia faced a judge during her first appearance hearing Thursday morning. She has not been in trouble before, but DCF has now been contacted, according to court proceedings.

A judge set bond for Garcia at $60,000. She was ordered to have no contact with drugs or alcohol and will be randomly screened.

As for Sneider, he was ordered held on $60,000 bond as well and is to have no contact with the victim.

Sanja Vutichevski and Roger Sather live near the Cape Coral home.

“My concern was because I saw the crime scene tape and that’s why I called to see actually what happened,” Vutichevski said. “I’m going to keep an eye closer to my kids because I don’t feel safe. That they’re in my neighborhood.”