Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane.

Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood.

Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just before 10 p.m. CCSO says one victim with a gunshot wound was transported by MedFlight to Gulf Coast Regional.

The victim was shot in the neck, the Collier County Sheriff’s office said. Lettieri is accused of shooting at him from his rooftop, an interruption as he put up his Christmas lights.

Detectives learned Lettieri shot the victim during a dispute.

It’s not how Jacob Knorr wanted to spend the holidays. With his 75-year-old father in the hospital recovering from a bullet wound to the neck.

“He was located up on the roof shooting and trying to take my father, who’s a 75-year-old man, has been a prominent member of this community for over 50 years, built this house behind me with his bare hands 42 years ago, and was simply going out to check his mailbox and coming home from a long day of work,” Knorr said.

Detectives also found weapons and drugs in Lettieri’s possession while investigating the shooting.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lettieri’s residence where they found a pellet rifle behind the garage door and a pellet pistol inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they also found trafficking amounts of the deadly opioid fentanyl and cocaine inside the residence. The search also turned up heroin, marijuana and assorted narcotic paraphernalia.

Neighbors say this is not the first time the accused shooter and victim had problems with one another.

In 2019, a report says Lettieri tried to run Knorr’s dad over with a golf cart.

“People come to Naples for a sense of safety and security. And it’s just it’s a real shame that, you know, my father hasn’t been able to get the protection,” Knorr said.

During the 2019 incident, the state did not file any charges against Lettieri.

Knorr said his family called authorities against Lettieri over 100 times. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, calls have been made about the Lettieri home 64 times.

Brad Robinett heard the two arguing on Thursday night, but it wasn’t out of the norm because they always argued, he said. He said he heard yelling back and forth and the F-bomb.

“We just heard it from our bedroom, heard the yelling and then when we came around to look and the police were here,” Robinett said.

According to the arrest report, the victim pulled up in his vehicle, honked the horn and cursed at Lettieri.

“I hope he’s OK. Sorry, it happened for, you know, for both of them. I hate to see that it has to come to something like this. I wish they could have somehow worked something out but just didn’t turn out to be that,” Robinett said.

Lettieri was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.