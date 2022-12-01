Sanibel Causeway to resume tolls Jan. 1

Lee County will resume normal toll operations on the third of its three toll bridges, the Sanibel Causeway, at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The county had restored tolls on Nov. 1 to the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge after the suspension of tolls on all three shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28. The addition of the Sanibel Causeway completes the restoration.

The causeway, which received extensive damage during the storm, reopened on Oct. 19. The City of Sanibel still has an entry-pass requirement.

Lee County’s toll program, LeeWay, will honor its discount programs for Sanibel residents who had them before the storm through Jan. 31. Sanibel-based LeeWay customers are asked to renew their programs for 2023 now. Typically, the annual renewal process takes place in October.

Sanibel residents with power and internet access can renew online. A phone line for renewal also is available at (239) 533-9297 beginning Thursday. LeeWay also will email Sanibel program participants this month.

Contractors working on Sanibel should visit the website to obtain a free LeeWay transponder and deposit funds into an account to avoid paying the $3 administrative fee that is applied to those without transponders. Transponders from other entities, such as SunPass and E-ZPass, also work. Visit the county website for a complete list. All three county toll bridges are all-electronic; no cash is accepted.