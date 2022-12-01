New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats

It’s a lost and found for missing boats.

Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners.

The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in Fort Myers and decided why not create a place for lost and found boats.

“I was just hoping, well, maybe we’ll get a couple people to connect. And it’s really taken off,” said Lori Tutt, admin of SW Florida Lost and Found Boats.

Boats lost and kayaks found, while jet skis appear in random places.

You name it, and the page has it posted.

“It’s been so much faster for them than going the normal route. So it’s great all around for everybody,” Tutt said.

Terry and Wetzel, of Fort Myers Beach, said they watched homes float away during Ian, including their own.

They also lost their beloved blue Bennington pontoon boat.

“That boat broke loose and went right out of the now into the Back Bay. And we never saw it again,” the Wetzels said.

Now, the only place to see it is when they post a picture on the Facebook page in hopes that someone can find it.

“I just feel like you know, it could be out there. It could be out there. People are still finding boats, you know,” she said.

The lost and found group has been a much faster approach, Tutt said.

And it gets everybody one step close to finding their love lost at sea.

“A lot of people associate their boats with having like good family memories. And so it’s really great for them to reconnect. And, you know, their boats back,” Tutt said.