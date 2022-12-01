Naples holds centennial celebration at Cambier Park

One of Southwest Florida’s most popular cities is celebrating its 100th birthday. Naples hosted the party at Cambier Park on Thursday to honor the city’s great past, present, and future.

Hundreds of people came out to kick off the centennial celebration for the City of Naples. The city turns 100 next year. On Thursday, People got to learn about the history and hope to pass it along to future generations.

The Naples Historical Society shared how the city got its start.

“Naples started off as a bunch of vacant land. Of course, we did have Calusa here, and we had Seminoles here, and when the Seminoles moved inland, fishing camps started popping up. So we’re talking after the Civil War, fishing camps started popping up, people were trying to make their way around. Here we are. Over time we had people who were well-heeled coming from the northern states that were a little bit too cold, coming down here to make their way. And they forged a life,” said Elaine Reed, CEO, and president of the Naples Historical Society.

Jay Baker, a staple in Naples, says he is amazed at how far this city has come along

“And to think about 100 years old. And to hear these stories and to talk about how it came from nothing to where it is today, one of the most beautiful places in the world to live. It’s really incredible,” said Baker.

Thursday’s event featured music, performances, and special recognition for music legend Tony Orlando, who received the key to the city.

“I can’t think of a better person than tony, who gave hope in the past. And we need hope after the tragedy of the hurricane,” said Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann.

Hope was also symbolized with a yellow ribbon.

Remembering what once was, celebrating today, and shaping the future.

The celebration of the Naples centennial doesn’t end here. The next event is next Tuesday during the city’s annual Christmas parade.