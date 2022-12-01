Man guilty of aggravated assault against law enforcement in Fort Myers

A man was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault against law enforcement after barricading himself inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s in 2021.

Marlon Aaron Illescas, 42, was found guilty as charged of six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.

According to the state attorney’s office, the crime began around 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2021. Illescas was seen holding a gun at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Lee County. When the Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, Illescas pointed his gun at them and ran to a nearby McDonald’s at 4280 Palm Beach Blvd. He fired shots at law enforcement as he ran and then barricaded himself inside the restaurant’s bathroom. None of the officers or deputies were hit.

Law enforcement was able to get patrons and employees out of the restaurant safely. LCSO and FMPD then surrounded the building as additional units were called in. LCSO’s SWAT team encouraged Illescas to come out; when he refused, they deployed OC gas. He came out and was taken into custody.

Illescas is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30.